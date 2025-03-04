Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Declines By 43.9%

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the January 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

freenet stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.40. freenet has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

FRTAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut freenet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut freenet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

