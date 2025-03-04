Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Drops By 44.4%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEM. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 31.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 450,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 82,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 28,869 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $381.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

