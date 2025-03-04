Short Interest in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Declines By 39.6%

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 309,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eterna Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Free Report) by 1,159.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,875 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.76% of Eterna Therapeutics worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Eterna Therapeutics Stock Performance

ERNA traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.28. 403,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,956,578. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. Eterna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.29.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

