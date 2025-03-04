Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Grows By 63.6%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Up 0.3 %
ENGGY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $8.00.
About ENAGAS S A/ADR
