Short Interest in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Drops By 44.9%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DCOMP Free Report ) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.