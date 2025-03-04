Short Interest in Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Grows By 56.4%

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the January 31st total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Computer Modelling Group Price Performance
Shares of CMDXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,477. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $10.60.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Zoom Stock: Leading the Video Market After Skype’s Exit
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Intuitive Machines: March 6 Is a Pivotal Day for Lunar Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.