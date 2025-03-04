Short Interest in Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Grows By 56.4%

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the January 31st total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of CMDXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,477. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

