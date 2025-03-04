Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Drops By 19.3%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GLQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 33,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,029. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

About Clough Global Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $114,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 46,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

