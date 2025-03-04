Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Drops By 36.5%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CK Hutchison Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS CKHUY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. 201,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. CK Hutchison has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

