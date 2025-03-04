Short Interest in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Drops By 38.2%

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CBL International Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of CBL International stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. CBL International has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a marine fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. It facilitates vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders by purchasing marine fuel, including both fossil fuel and alternative fuel.

