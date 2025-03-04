Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Grows By 76.0%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the January 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BTZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,167. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 79,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 40,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

