Short Interest in Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Decreases By 20.7%

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
BID Price Performance
BPPPF opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. BID has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30.
About BID
