Short Interest in Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Decreases By 20.7%

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

BPPPF opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. BID has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30.

Bid Corporation Limited engages in the provision of foodservice solutions in Australasia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, liquor, and ambient goods for the hospitality, hotel, restaurant, café, institutional, catering, and retail sectors; and develops e-commerce solutions.

