Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Declines By 28.7%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,585,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Down 11.7 %
Shares of CBWTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 1,235,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,432. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Auxly Cannabis Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
About Auxly Cannabis Group
