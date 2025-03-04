Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Declines By 28.7%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,585,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of CBWTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 1,235,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,432. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Auxly Cannabis Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

