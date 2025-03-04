Short Interest in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Drops By 28.7%

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstroNova in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in AstroNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,536,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

