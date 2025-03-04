Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Drops By 26.8%

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Argo Blockchain stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,135,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,474. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.48.
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
