Short Interest in AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Decreases By 33.3%

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ AOTG traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 million, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of -1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06.

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Company Profile

The AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (AOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in a growth portfolio of low marginal cost companies in the US. Stocks are selected based on proprietary fundamental research and criteria. AOTG was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

