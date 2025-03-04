Short Interest in AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Decreases By 33.3%

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Trading Down 5.3 %
NASDAQ AOTG traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 million, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of -1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AOT Growth & Innovation ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AOT Growth & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.