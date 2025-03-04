Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Down 7.8% – Here’s Why

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) traded down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $98.18 and last traded at $98.25. 4,853,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 7,853,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

The company has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

