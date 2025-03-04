Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF) Short Interest Update

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBLOF remained flat at $9.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Company Profile

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd., a contract research organization, engages in the transactional research and medipolis businesses in Japan and internationally. It offers non-clinical studies, including single/repeated dose toxicity studies, antigenicity studies, skin sensitization studies, genotoxicity studies, carcinogenicity studies, local irritation studies, inhalation toxicity studies, TK studies, characteristic studies, stability studies, dependence studies, reproductive and developmental toxicity studies, safety pharmacological studies, and pharmacokinetic studies.

