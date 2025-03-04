Shift4 Payments (FOUR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) recently:

2/27/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $140.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $142.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $112.00 to $125.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

2/19/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Shift4 Payments is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE FOUR opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,309.12. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,668,000 after acquiring an additional 562,774 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,940 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after acquiring an additional 242,179 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,489,000 after acquiring an additional 367,500 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 0.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,455,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

