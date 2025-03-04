Shift4 Payments (FOUR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) recently:
- 2/27/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $140.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $142.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $112.00 to $125.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.
- 2/19/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2025 – Shift4 Payments is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/16/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shift4 Payments Stock Performance
NYSE FOUR opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,668,000 after acquiring an additional 562,774 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,940 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after acquiring an additional 242,179 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,489,000 after acquiring an additional 367,500 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 0.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,455,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
