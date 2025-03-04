Severfield (LON:SFR) Trading Down 45.7% – Should You Sell?

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 45.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.20 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.90 ($0.33). 13,980,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,988% from the average session volume of 669,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.70 ($0.60).

Severfield Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.85.

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.20%.

Severfield Company Profile

Operating on an international scale, Severfield is widely recognised for its iconic structures, engineering excellence and unparalleled customer service.

We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices.

We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service.

Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.

