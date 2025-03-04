Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Short Interest Down 22.5% in February

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 283,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,072,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Seven Arts Entertainment Price Performance

Seven Arts Entertainment stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Seven Arts Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Seven Arts Entertainment

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television.

