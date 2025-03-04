Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Down 43.0% in February

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the January 31st total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications Stock Down 4.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,620 shares in the last quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Cigogne Management SA bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQNS traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 96,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sequans Communications had a net margin of 154.81% and a return on equity of 186.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

