Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senti Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Senti Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences Trading Down 5.0 %

SNTI stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Senti Biosciences has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $16.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

