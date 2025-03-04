Scratch Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Scratch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Scratch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

