Scratch Capital LLC Invests $2.69 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Scratch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Scratch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

