Scott & Selber Inc. Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,084 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.2% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $467.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.09.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

