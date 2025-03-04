Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 4.8 %

ULTA opened at $348.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.43 and a 200 day moving average of $388.82. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.