Scott & Selber Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,684 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after buying an additional 4,687,550 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,458 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,186,000 after acquiring an additional 518,083 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,599,000 after acquiring an additional 548,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 6,623,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,483,000 after purchasing an additional 59,774 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

