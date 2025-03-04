Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Stock Price

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$87.54.

ATD traded down C$0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$70.48. 463,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. The company has a market cap of C$46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$76.52. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$69.53 and a 1 year high of C$85.53.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

