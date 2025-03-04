Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,245,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the previous session’s volume of 587,203 shares.The stock last traded at $28.08 and had previously closed at $28.50.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

