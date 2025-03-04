Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Brink’s by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Brink’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 253,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.75. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $82.02 and a 1 year high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCO

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.