Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 153,840 Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 153,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MLACU opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Profile

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

