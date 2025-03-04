Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 812 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 319,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

