Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,102 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12,289.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,213,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,425,000 after buying an additional 1,916,851 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,607,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,103,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,696,000 after buying an additional 915,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,322,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,799.89. The trade was a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,240 shares in the company, valued at $496,808. The trade was a 38.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Griffin Securities lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

