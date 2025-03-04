Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.3% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

