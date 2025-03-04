Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Insider Ilana Atlas Acquires 50,000 Shares

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Free Report) insider Ilana Atlas purchased 50,000 shares of Scentre Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.53 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$176,500.00 ($109,627.33).

Scentre Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Scentre Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Scentre Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Scentre Group’s payout ratio is presently 212.50%.

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group owns and operates a leading portfolio of 42 Westfield destinations with 37 located in Australia and five in New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Westfield destinations are strategically located in the heart of the local communities we serve. Our centres are considered community hubs that connect people with services and experiences that enrich their daily lives.

Featured Stories

