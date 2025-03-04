SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

