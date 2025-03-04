SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Onsemi by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 446,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 127,384 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 31,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Onsemi

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.