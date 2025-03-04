SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $988,000 in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 174,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. SRN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TeraWulf by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 56,312 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

WULF stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.59. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WULF shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

