SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $783,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $999.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,061.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,075.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $874.98 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,280.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,148.56.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

