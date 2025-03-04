SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $1.20 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. National Pension Service increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,608,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in ONEOK by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14,279.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $96.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.69 and a twelve month high of $118.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

