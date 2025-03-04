SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,877 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 23.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,632,000 after buying an additional 592,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,776,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.5% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 496,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,161,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in MongoDB by 22.6% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,030,000 after buying an additional 66,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in MongoDB by 11,057.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after buying an additional 294,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,002.56. The trade was a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.48, for a total transaction of $2,229,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,121,799.12. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,314 shares of company stock valued at $12,525,863 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.33.

MongoDB Trading Down 3.1 %

MDB opened at $259.02 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $443.09. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

