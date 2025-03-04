SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TORM by 32,389.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in TORM in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of TORM by 76.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the third quarter worth about $730,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TORM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

TORM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.21. TORM plc has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $40.47.

About TORM

(Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.