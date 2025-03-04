SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,294 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $355.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $285.24 and a 52-week high of $386.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.78.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
