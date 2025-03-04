SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 17,883 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 685,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,964,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

