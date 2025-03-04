San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Up 178.6% – Time to Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 178.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 3,697,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,184% from the average daily volume of 161,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

San Lorenzo Gold Trading Up 178.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$13.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

