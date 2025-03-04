San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading 178.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 178.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 3,697,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,184% from the average daily volume of 161,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

