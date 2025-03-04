San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Up 178.6% – Should You Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares were up 178.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 3,350,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,128% from the average daily volume of 150,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Up 178.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

