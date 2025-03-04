Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 19,642 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,642 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DFNM stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.