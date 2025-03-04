Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,227 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 2,853.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 31.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of US Foods by 217.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in US Foods by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Melius Research upgraded US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on USFD

US Foods Price Performance

US Foods stock opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $73.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.