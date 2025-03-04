Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $81.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.83.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unum Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

